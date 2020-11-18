ROGERSVILLE — Nolan “Curly” Gross, 86, of Greeneville, past away at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Ella Mae Gross; his parents: Eckel and Zelma Gross; sisters: Maxine Alvis, Dorothy Davis, Kate Byington and Bess Stapleton; and brothers: Fred, Charlie, Keith, Ralph and Gary Gross.
He is survived by his two sons: George (Margie) Gross and James (Sheila) Gross; one grandson: Roger (Renae) Gross; one granddaughter: Christie Sauceman; four great-grandchildren: Clay, Alivia, Hunter and Greyson; two sisters: Nora Buice and Elaine Tucker; and one brother: Roger Gross
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Sells Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Christian Sells Chapel with the Rev. Bill Helton officiating.
Graveside service will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
