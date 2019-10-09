Nolen and Noel Jones, infant sons of Austin and Christine Jones, passed away Friday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
In addition to their parents, they are survived by two sisters and two brothers: Alexis Pierce, Bentley Jones, Rose Jones and Noah Jones; their grandparents: Angela and James Callahan, and Tracy and Monty Throckmorton; their great-grandparents: Butch and Dianna Haynes; a great-aunt and great-uncle: Butch and Sandy Haynes; aunts and uncles: Chatty and Isaac Trent, Kendra Hynes, Hayden Throckmorton, and Lindsey and Johnny Williams; cousins: Jason and Denise Trent, Tristan Wright, Gracie and Parker Williams, and Emma Haynes; several other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Staggs officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.