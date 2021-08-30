MORRISTOWN — Nona Mae Cox White, 82, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Friday while at Lifecare Center of Greeneville.
Nona had a very loving and giving heart for those in need. She was always thinking of others.
She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death was her husband: James White Jr.; a daughter: Jama White; grandchildren: Brad Parker and Nona Reneé Pinkston; her father: Roy Cox; her mother: Lillie Alice Cox Malone; and three siblings.
Survivors include her children” Larry (Gina) White, Becky Wilkerson, Kim Pinkston, Karen (Hans) Ottem and Jimmy (Amy) White; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister: Butch Gladson; a brother: Randy Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday in Stubblefield Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Stubblefield Chapel with the Rev. Leroy Davis and the Rev. Franklin Barnett officiating.
Interment will follow in Philippi Cemetery.