Norma B. Seneker, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She was a retired Registered Nurse at Laughlin and Takoma Hospital, and also retired as a plant nurse from Magnavox.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Benna and Ron Bennett of Greeneville; one son and daughter-in-law: Adam and Melinda Seneker of Johnson City; a daughter-in-law: Sharon Seneker of St. James; grandchildren: Kim and Jerry Graham, Kelly and Mark Ford, Aaron and Sara Seneker, Ben and Paige Seneker and Anna Seneker; great-grandchildren: Emily Graham, Cooper Graham, Natalie Ford and Leah Ford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William R Seneker; one son: William L. Seneker; her parents: Robert Lee and Lottie Brigman; and one sister: Benna Brigman.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with the Rev Sarah Darnell officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Seneker, Ben Seneker, Mark Ford, Jerry Graham, Mike Seneker and Cooper Graham.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.