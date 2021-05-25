Norma Jean Alderman, 84, of Greenville, passed away Saturday suddenly at her home.
She was a member of Greenville First Church of God.
Mrs. Alderman retired from Food City on the Asheville Hwy.
She is survived by her sons: Russ Alderman and his special friend, Connie, and Jason (Julie) Alderman; and her daughter: Teresa (Mark) Hatcher, all of Greenville; four grandsons: Adam (Blair) Hatcher of Nashville, Austin Hatcher of Kingsport, Alex (Ashley) and Lane Doane, both of Greenville; three great-granddaughters: Chloe, Emma and Lucy Hatcher; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Joyce Hubbard of Martinsville, Virginia, and Hubert and Jean Hubbard of Willis, Virginia; an aunt; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenn Alderman; a sister and brother-in-law: Wanda and Mutt Hylton; and her mother and father: Ellis and Edith Hubbard.
Family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services downtown and from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Maberry Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Conner Family Cemetery with Pastor Howard Nester officiating.
Pallbearers will include family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.