Norma Jean Ayers, 81, of Greeneville, died early Sunday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years: Avery Ayers; a daughter: Dana Ayers; a son and daughter-in-law: Rusty and Patti Ayers; a grandson and his spouse: Kameron and Kayla Keller; two great-grandchildren: Taylor and Greg Bowman, and Carter James Keller; a niece: Lana Kennedy; a nephew: Jeff Taylor; and special friends: Barbara Southerland, John and Delores Cox, and Scott and Joetta Moore.
She was preceded in death by a son: Marty Ayers; a granddaughter: Vanessa Ayers; her parents: Rex and Norma Taylor; and a brother: Junior Taylor.
The Ayers family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Taylor, Kameron Keller, Jeff Hatley, Rick Sasala and Kevin Ayers.
Condolences may be sent to the Ayers family at www.doughty-stevens.com.