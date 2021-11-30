Norma Jean Bibb, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home on her 90th birthday.
She lived in Fresno, California, most of her adult life before moving to Greeneville three years ago to be closer to family.
She is survived by two sons: John Wayne Bibb Jr. and Gary Bibb, both of Greeneville; one daughter: Delora Bibb and her fiancé, Andrew Bennett, of Limestone; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Beatrice Powell; and one sister: Delores Stephenson.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Mary Jane Farmer officiating.