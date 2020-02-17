Norma Jean Hull, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was proud of her family and loved them and her animals very much.
Survivors include her two daughters and one son-in-law: Teresa J. Baumann of Greeneville, and Lisa A. and Johnnie Quinn of Florida; three grandsons: Nicholas J. Baumann, Michael J. Baumann and William J. Baumann, all of Greeneville; and one brother: Thomas W. Michael of Johnson City.
The Hull family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Aspen Wing at Life Care Center of Greeneville and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The Hull family will have memorial services at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the Hull family at www.doughty-stevens.com.