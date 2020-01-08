Norma Jean Jennings, 79, of Afton, died Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She retired from Magnavox after more than 40-years of service and later ran a newspaper route for several years.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years: Stevie Jennings; three daughters: Alyssa Jennings, Patricia and Walter Gregg, and Lisa and Rocky Hensley; four grandchildren: Crystal and James Laws, Jonathan and Heather Gregg, Amanda and Brian Legard, and Jessica and Shawn Powell; eight great-grandchildren: Eli and Ethan Coakley, Shawn Ownby, Gabe and Wayland Gregg, Rhett Legard, and Parker and Axton Powell; two sisters: Amilee Hackett, and Nellie and Roger Johnson; two brothers: Claude and Joann Landers, and Calvin and Betty Landers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son: Johnny Jennings; one grandson: Bradley Jennings; her parents: Connie and Elsie Landers; and several sisters and brothers.
Graveside services for Mrs. Jennings will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery. The Rev. Lowell Bowens will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.