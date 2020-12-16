MORRISTOWN – Norma Jean Reagan, 79, of Chuckey, passed away Dec. 6 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Sylvia Kerby; her father: Jonny Stonerock; daughters: Nancey Seals, Betty Johnson and Gloria Royals; and grandchildren: Johnathan Gibbons, Bruce “Tigger” Hohlbough, Kristy Baker, and Olivia Stedmen.
Survivors include her step-father: William “Tiny” Kerby; her life partner: Randy McElroy; daughter and sons-in-law: Sylvia and Jason Reagan, and Charlie Royals; sisters: Shirley Carr, Joyce Bar, and Brenda Snodgrass; grandchildren: Loris Carroll, Ashley Blazer, Hallie Reagan, Lacey Reagan, David Gibbons, Bryan Gibbons and Jesse Hohlbough; 24 great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and cousins; a special cousin: Margaret Thompson; and a special friend: Pat Turnmiere.
Per Norma’s request there will be no formal services.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.