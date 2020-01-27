Norma Jean Reaves Cornwell, 94, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Friday at her home after a period of declining health.
She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Greeneville, the second child of the late Elbert Marion and Lucy Ada McMillian Reaves.
Mrs. Cornwell retired from The Austin Company in Greeneville after more than 40-years of service.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Greeneville, where she was baptized April 3, 1960, and was a member of The Bond Between Us Class, whose members she considered to be her special church family.
Mrs. Cornwell was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990, the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion and the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Survivors include a stepson and his wife: Kenneth and Rita Cornwell; a stepdaughter and her husband: Peggy and Clifford Jennings; stepgrandchildren: DeAnna Barker, Keith Gray, Dohn Gray, Danielle Clark, Montie Cansler and Kandy Cansler; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; five stepgreat-great-grandchildren; nieces: Starlet Thomas, Judy Anne Carmack, Marcia Bear and Tammy Nicholson; nephews: Johnny Reaves, Garland Reaves and Danny Reaves; several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and special friends: Bennie McDonald and Bonnie Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cornwell was preceded in death by her husband: J.D. Cornwell; two sisters: Barbara Gentry and Martha White; two brothers: Jacob Reaves and Sammy Reaves; and special sisters-in-law: Evelyn Reaves Cartwright and Anna Shipley Reaves.
Per her request, there will be no formal visitation. Her body will be cremated and her ashes will be spread over the ashes of her sister, Martha, in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family expressed their gratitude to her supportive and loving caregivers, Trula Thornburg, Farris Broyles, Fonda Cosby, Connie Mejia, Deanna Barker, Russell and Judy Anne Carmack.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.