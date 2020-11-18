Norma L. “Susie” Shelton Blake, 81, of Afton, went to be with our Lord Friday while at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Susie was born July 12, 1939, in Greene County. She was a 1957 graduate of Doak High School.
She worked as a seamstress at Greene Manufacturing and was a supervisor at Magnavox and Philips. Susie enjoyed reading and sewing. She has made many beautiful quilts in her quilt shop.
Susie was a strong, independent woman who gave much to others. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She did her own food ministry by giving her baked goods and homemade grape juice to shut-ins and friends.
Susie was a member of Greystone Free Will Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Blake is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Joy and Chester Harrell; granddaughters: Ayla Shelton, Amanda Barnes and Miranda Barnes; great-grandchildren: Kaleigha Manuel and Jacob Barnes; a brother and sister-in-law, C.B. and Lucille Shelton of Indiana; former husband: Randy Blake; a special friend: Elizabeth Jennings; a special niece: Wilda Blake Bowers; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death a daughter: Winnie Shelton-Cox, who died on November 8, 2020; her parents: Floyd and Winnie Shelton; sisters and brothers-in-law: Emily and Lude Hensley, Marie and Henry Proffitt, and Bertha and Euen Blake; brothers and sisters-in-law: Stacy and Nan Shelton, and Floyd “Junior” and Rosa Lee Shelton; and her former husband: William “Bill” Harrison.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Roger Stocton officiating.
Interment will follow in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jared Collins, Logan Collins, Trey Collins, Will West, Martin Hayes and Jesse Hayes.