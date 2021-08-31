Norma O. Sayler, 94, passed away peacefully Friday at her home.
She was a devoted Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Tootie Sayler of Greeneville, and Gregg and Cindy Sayler of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren: Tracy and Chris Horner, Heather and Steven Tunnell, Jonah Sayler, Justin Sayler, Seth and Colette Sayler, and Ian and Jess Sayler; great-grandchildren: Grant Tunnell, Olivia Sayler, Teigan Sayler and Norah Sayler; a sister: Jean Paxton; and a special niece: Deb Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Edwin Sayler; a son: Jeffery Sayler; and her parents: Herman and Olive Oler.
Norma was a longtime employee of Greene County Bank.
She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as Church treasurer and various roles in United Methodist Women, and enjoyed many hours volunteering at the Trinity UMC Clothes Closet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN, 37745; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
A family graveside service will be held at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Sarah Varnell officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.