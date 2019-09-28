Norman C. Gudger, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at his home.
Norman was a Deacon at Friendship Baptist Church. He sang in the choir as long as his health permitted.
He retired after 25 years of service form MECO.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Janice Gudger; sons and their spouses: William and Cricket Barner, and Perrish and Misty Gudger, all of Greeneville; brother: James E. and Sandra Gudger; nieces and nephews: Carol and James Guthrie, Sara Barner and Michael Dickinson, Twila and Reginald Harris, Kristy Brownlow, Yvette and Jim Vaughn, Nicole Bunting, Jodi and Wayne Fox, Brandon Johnson, Mark Barner, Josh Barner, Deirde Gudger, Michael Cobb, Wilma Story and Bill Gudger; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronald and Sally Dabbs, Kenneth and Orie Cox, of Texas, Reginald and Michelle Dabbs, of Florida, and Lola Dabbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clinton and Bessie Gudger; a brother: William Gudger; sisters: Delores Brownlow and Barbara Gudger Barner; and nieces: Deborah King and Jamesina Smalls.
The family expressed a special thank you to the staff of DaVita Dialysis Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon-2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. C.C. Mills Jr. and the Rev. Carl Bragg officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.