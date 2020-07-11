Norman 'Edd' Tunnell (Died: July 10, 2020) Jul 11, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norman “Edd” Tunnell, 90, of Baileyton, passed away Friday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town Considers Returning To Phase I As COVID-19 Cases Rise Investigators: Murder Suspect Arrested; Victim Killed With Blunt Object Greene Tops 100 COVID-19 Cases Greeneville Doctor Aids Virus Patients In NYC Area Greeneville Moves Back To First Phase Of Reopening Plan As COVID-19 Cases Increase Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.