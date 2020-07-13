Norman “Edd” Tunnell, of Baileyton, passed away Friday.
Edd had celebrated his 90th birthday July 1st and he had a most enjoyable time at his birthday celebration.
He was a member of Baileyton Baptist Church.
Edd was a quiet and loving brother, uncle and friend.
He was a partner in Tunnell Brothers Farm and he enjoyed farming, cattle and fox hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Horace Tillman Tunnell and Bertha Goodson Tunnell; a special aunt: Kate Goodson; a brother: Donald Tunnell; and his sisters: Helen Tunnell and Yovanda Center.
He is survived by his brothers: Harold Tunnell of Baileyton, and Carroll and Faye Tunnell of Kingsport; and two nephews: Stephen Center of Cary, North Carolina, and Luther Center, Jr. of Circleville, Ohio.
The family expressed a special thank you to the Amedisys assistants who helped in his special care and their thoughtfulness. Also, a special thanks to friends Jeff and Ivett who were his special assistants.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton graveside service. The Rev. John McPheron will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Lamb, Dave Woody, Robert Tucker, Dale Tucker, Jr., Stokey Ledford, Claude Tunnell, Jimmy Tunnell and Wayne Ailshie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Adams, Billy Robinette, James Roberts, Kenneth Freshour, Steve Brown, Lonnie Keys, Nathan Brown, John Dunn, Rob Bailey, Pete Burns and Paul Hill.
