NORMAN L. NEWTON

Norman L. Newton, born Dec. 5, 1952, passed away Aug. 30 of cardiac arrest in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

A Greeneville native, a son of Lucinda E. and James A. Newton.

Norman was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and feline aficionado.

He is survived by wife: Wanda Feldsteen, sons: Steven Wells, Charles Newton, and Aaron Felsteen; a daughter: Laura Feldsteen; and his beloved cat: Beauregard (Dior).

The family honored Norman’s request of no service or visitation.

Obituary provided by courtesy of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

