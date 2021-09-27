Norman L. Newton, born Dec. 5, 1952, passed away Aug. 30 of cardiac arrest in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
A Greeneville native, a son of Lucinda E. and James A. Newton.
Norman was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and feline aficionado.
He is survived by wife: Wanda Feldsteen, sons: Steven Wells, Charles Newton, and Aaron Felsteen; a daughter: Laura Feldsteen; and his beloved cat: Beauregard (Dior).
The family honored Norman’s request of no service or visitation.
Obituary provided by courtesy of Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.