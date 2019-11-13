Norman Mitchell, 82, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at his home.
Norman served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church.
Norman was an agriculture teacher in the Greene and Sullivan Counties. He loved farming.
He is survived by his wife: Helen Mitchell; a son: Matt Mitchell of Nashville; a brother and sister-in-law: Ronnie and Marilyn Mitchell of Illinois; a sister: Vicki Messer of Chattanooga; his stepfather: James Milsaps of Chattanooga; and a special niece: Carolyn Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his father: Leonard Mitchell; and his mother: Dorothy Milsaps.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Herman Hood officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be friends.
