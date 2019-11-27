PENNINGTON GAP, VA — Novella R. Briggs, 80, of Jonesville, Virginia, was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Mitchell County, North Carolina and passed away Saturday in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Novella was a daughter of the late Garrett and Kansas Ray. Other than her parents, Novella was preceded in death by her sister: Jean Mosher; and her brother: Billy Ray.
Mrs. Briggs was a lifelong homemaker, a beloved wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was a member of the Unicoi Free Will Baptist Church.
Novella is survived by her husband: Isaac Jimmy Briggs of the home; two sons: Mitch Briggs and his fiancée, Maggie of Telford, Tennessee, and Marcus Briggs and his wife, Samantha, of Woodway, Virginia; three grandchildren: Baylee, Amber and Kelly; a brother: Kenny Ray of Unicoi, Tennessee; a sister: Joan Griffith of Church Hill, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Upon the family request a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To send condolences, photos and memories, please visit www.provincefuneralhome.com.
