Oakley Coy Bailey, the infant daughter of Risa Hensley and Brandon Bailey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, Oakley is survived by her sister: Ronnie Bailey; her grandparents: Robert and Donna Hensley, and Paula Lewis; several aunts, uncles and cousins; great-aunts and great-uncles: Rebecca and Kenny Ward, Jimmy and Christie Bailey, Trish Bailey, and Christie and Terry Dean.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Coy and Michelle Bailey; and her great-grandfather: Clinton Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Family and friends are requested to meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in Mt. Sinai Cemetery for the graveside service with Pastor Paul Ragan officiating.
