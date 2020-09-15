Oakley Coy Bailey (Died: Sept. 14, 2020) Sep 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oakley Coy Bailey, infant child of Risa Hensley and Brandon Bailey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Roger L. Brown (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Jeff 'Bubba' Burrell (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Cancellation Of Baileyton Days Given A Positive Twist Christopher ‘Chris’ Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020) Cliff Manson McInturff (Died Sept. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.