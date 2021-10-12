Octavius “J.L.” Gudger, 88, of Greeneville, passed away Sept. 28 at the home of his daughter.
He worked for Chevrolet and Ford Motor Companies where he learned to do bodywork and paint vehicles. In the 1970s, he began his own business J.L.’s Body Shop on the property of his mother. In the early 1980s, he moved to Asheville Highway where he also built his home.
J.L. is survived by his son: Kenneth (Billie Jean) Black; his daughter: Carolyn Gudger-Pierce and Michael Gudger; four grandchildren: Vincent Black, Trisch Smith and Dameon (Katrina) Black of Maryland, and Nickolas Gudger of Greeneville; three brothers: Ralph and Ronnie Gudger of Washington, D.C., and David (Lisa) Gudger of Kingsport; five sisters: Shirley Gudger of Maryland, Gloria Gudger of Greeneville, Shelia Golden of Washington D.C., Christine Cockrell (Donzell) of Maryland, and Tonya Company of Missouri; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Gudger; a daughter: Lolita “Teresa” Gudger; his parents: Dayton and Aletta Gudger; two brothers: John and Lonnie Gudger; and four sisters: Mary Brownlow, Fayetta Jones, Betty Manuel and Helen Gudger.
The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. At 2:15 pm there will be a time for those who wish to share memories of J.L. Gudger. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Benjamin Jones officiating.
Graveside Services will be follow at Zion Cemetery, Baileyton.
The family requests everyone attending to please wear masks and adhere to COVID protocols. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church building fund at 410 Sanford Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.