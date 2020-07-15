Ollie Faye Click Dotson, 79, of Chuckey, went home to be with her Lord on Monday due to an aneurysm complication after open heart surgery.
She loved cooking, canning, old recipes and talking. Anyone that knew her knows that she was definitely one-of-a-kind. She was spunky and full of life.
Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved being outside with them and would do anything for them. She even retired to be able to stay home with them.
She was lovingly nicknamed, the Maxine Humphreys of Rheatown.
She was an employee of Magnavox, bookkeeper at Jim Shortt’s Tire, bus driver and custodian at Chuckey Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Hack Dotson; her daughter and son-in-law: Connie and Keith Ball; son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Joy Dotson; grandchildren: Heath (Crystal) Ball, Rebecca (Cody) Melton, Kelly (Bart) Harris and Curtis Dotson; great-grandchildren: Kiptyn, Tenley, Tristan, and Kierce Ball, Easton and Jensen Melton, Johnathon and Alexia Harris, and Braxton Dotson; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Joyce Smith, and Mary and Guy “Cotton” Broyles; a sisters-in-law: Carol Click and Connie Click; several nieces and nephews: Willy Bechtol, Diane Owens, David Click, Kenny Click, Lavone Helton, Vivian Martin, Vera Click, Brian Click, Patsy Click, Selah White, Summer Smith, Sara Logan, Sabrina Riddle, Tommy Dotson, Lisa Parma, and Alani Dotson; special family members: Michelle Laws, Vessie Back, Anna Nease, Ruth Marlow, Wanda Carway, Jonathan Dabbs and Fred Luellen; and special friends: Mary Lou Finley, Sharon Adams, Jerry and Sarah Shelton, Faye White, Sandra Bright, Tony Jones, and Chris and Samantha Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dave and Cleo Click; four brothers and one sister-in-law: James and his wife Becky, Chester Lee, Clifford and Bobby Click; one sister: Pauline Cansler; a great-granddaughter: Kerrigan Ball; and a brother-in-law: Bobby Dotson.
The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Roger Dykes and Special Friend Jerry Ripley officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Curtis Dotson, Heath Ball, Bart Harris, Cody Melton, Tommy Dotson, Randy Dotson, Tim Hatfield and Brian Click.
Honorary pallbearers are Chris Bowers, Ray Shelton, Jerry Shelton and Bill Dearstone.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.