Ollie Jane Waddell, 85, of Cedar Creek community, went to be with the Lord Friday morning while at her home following an extended illness.
She was a homemaker and farmer.
Ollie was a member of Cedar Creek Church of God.
The family stated Ollie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by 10 children: Gary (Pam) Waddell, Marilyn (Richard) Dearing, Betty (Larry) Knipp, Diane (Dale) Southerland, Ricky (Beverly) Waddell, Janice (Gary) Helbert, Darlene (Jerry) Campbell, Gina (Jonathan) Ottinger, Kenny (Chrissy) Waddell, and Jerry (Rachel) Waddell; her grandchildren: Madison Waddell, Richie Dearing, Stacy Dearing, Eric Southerland, Megan Southerland, Katie Knipp, Alison Alcantara, Heather Nelson, Jessica Harris, Taylor Waddell, Teagan Waddell, Trent Waddell, Cadence Waddell, Rhett Waddell and Josh Cobble; several nieces and nephews; great-grandchildren: Mason Murphy, Colton Nelson, Cameron Nelson, Carson Nelson and Jaxon Harris; one brother: Buford (Mable) Lamb; a sister: June (Howard) Bowers; and one sister-in-law: Helen Lamb.
Ollie was preceded in death by her husband: Edward “Jack” Waddell; her parents: Lacy and Vestina Lamb; and two brothers: Edd Lamb, and Earl and Madge Lamb.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Richie Dearing, Stacy Dearing, Lenny Lamb, Keith Lamb, Scott Alcantara, Eric Southerland and Robert Lamb.
The family expresses a special thanks to Dr. Erick Bulawa and his staff and to Amedisys Hospice.
