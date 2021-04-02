Oma Katherine Bowyer Stephens, 86, passed Monday.
She was born in Wythe County, Virginia.
Katherine met her husband at Oak Hills Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, when she was 13 years old. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Stephens for more than 66 years before he passed away in 2020.
She was an avid reader, loved decorating, creating and putting together jigsaw puzzles, and she loved the North Carolina coast. She loved talking with people and going on adventures were among her favorite pastimes. Katherine enjoyed Star Wars and Sci-Fi movies, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For more than 20 years, she worked for the Green County School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bascom Bowyer and Annie Daugherty Bowyer Wolf; stepfather: James Wolfe; and siblings: William Larry Bowyer, Elliott Bascom Bowyer and Mary Bowyer Googer.
She is survived by daughters Mary Stephens (Roy) Scrudder, Virginia Stephens Webb and Barbara Stephens (Michael) Maciariello; a son: Fletcher Stephens; and seven greatly loved grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The kitchen was Katherine’s kingdom, and she enjoyed preparing meals for a few friends or an army of people at any given time. Many of her recipes are treasured by family and friends.
Katherine’s children welcome all friends and family from noon until 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens family home, 915 Meadowbrook Road, Afton.
The family stated, “To our Mother: We were honored and privileged to have been your children. You always loved us unconditionally and were the best mother we could have wished for. Love, Mary, Virginia, Barbara and Fletcher.”