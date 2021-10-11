Omer “Omar” Lawrence Meyer, 87, of South Greene Street, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Encompass Health Care.
He retired after 20 years from U.S. Navy as a radio operator.
Omer was a member of the Moose Lodge for several years.
He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Landon Wilds; one sister-in-law: Barbara Meyer of Piqua, Ohio; two nieces: Sharlene Wilds and Lisa West; two nephews: Bill (Lisa) Wilds and Gary (Tammy) Wilds; other nieces and nephews: Kim Fowler, Vicky Anderson, Tim (Brenda) Ludwig, Terry (Stacey) Ludwig, Steve (Beth) Ludwig and Peggy (Steve) Kiehl; special great-nieces and great-nephews: Rachel West, Heath West, Hannah Seaton, Jason Wilds and Nathan Wilds; several other great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Omer was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Lucille Meyer; one brother: Richard Meyer; and one sister: Dolores Ludwig.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev Rocky Johnson officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
