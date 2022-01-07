Orbin Dale Ball, 82, of Greeneville, went to his heavenly home Wednesday morning while at his home.
He was a devout Christian and a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He was a loving husband and father.
Orbin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Martha Ball; sons and daughter-in-law: Rick and Whitney Ball of Greeneville, and Stanley Ball of Greeneville; daughters: Debbie Ford of Orlando, Florida, and Susan Ball of Greeneville; grandchildren: Cory Power of Orlando, and Brittany (Brian) Keimer of Rockledge, Florida; great-grandchildren: Barron and Brooklyn Keimer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Steve and Kathy Ball, and Jerry and Peggy Ball, all of Greeneville; a sister: Maxine Bowers of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Dale and Geraldine Ball; and a sister: Mitzi Malone.
The family will have a private service at home for immediate family.
The family expresses thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
