Orland Britton (Died: Aug. 29, 2021) Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Orland Britton, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' City School Board Votes To Continue Mask-Optional Policy Brenda Lee Cooter (Died: Aug. 23, 2021) JUDD: Walt Stone's Most Important Passengers Were Tiny Ones Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.