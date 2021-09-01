Orland Ray Britton, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired in 1989 from Kraft, where he worked as a production supervisor and a dairy field man.
Mr. Britton was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the LaRue Bible class, and cherished his ties to Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church.
He loved gospel music and bluegrass as well as crappie fishing. He followed the Atlanta Braves and all sports of the University of Tennessee and Greeneville High, especially football. He was a captain of the Greeneville High football team and was a founding member of the Greeneville Hiking Club.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include a daughter: Vicki Britton (Mike) Kemp of Murray, Kentucky; a sons: Ed (Elizabeth) Britton of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mark Britton of Greeneville; a daughter-in-law: Susan Britton of Morristown; five grandchildren: Courtney (Chris) Britton, Trevor (Andrea) Britton, Ethan (Sarah) Britton, Leeta (Logan) Batlle and Gus Britton; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Britton, Bradie Batlle, Kidd Britton, Beau Batlle and Charlotte Britton; and many nieces, nephews, dear cousins and special friends.
Orland was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Phine Hollomon Britton; his parents: Tine and Leeta Luttrell Britton; a son: Ben Britton; a daughter-in-law: Cindi Britton; and a brother: Billy Britton.
Due to Covid-19 resurgence, the graveside service at GreeneLawn will be limited to immediate family. With no formal visitation at this time, a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Lastly, the family expresses their special thanks to the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Greeneville, and Amedisys Hospice.