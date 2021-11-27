Oscar Preston Ward, 82, of the Glendale community, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of United Baptist Church.
He retired from Arcata Graphic (Kingsport Press) as a general foreman.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Elizabeth Ward; son and daughter-in-law: David and Myra Ward of the Glendale community; a grandson: Brandon Ward; two great-grandchildren: Cooper and Hannah Ward, and their mother, Sarah Sauceman; and one brother: Burton Ward of Pine Grove community.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd Ward and Bell Ward; a grandson: Chad Ward; a sister: Carlie Fender; and brothers: James Ward, Walter Ward, Virgil Ward and Tillman Ward.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery. The family requests that friends meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ricker, Donnie Ward, T.R. Ward, Matt Allen, Lyle Cutshall and Billy Barham.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Kenneth Malone, Bobby Ricker, and the men of United Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of United Baptist Church or Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.