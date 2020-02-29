JONESBOROUGH — Oscar Wayne “Bunk” Brown, 88, Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at his home with family by his side.
Mr. Brown was born in Washington County and a son of the late Dewey and Cora Seaton Brown. He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Leo Brown, Ted Brown and Roy Brown; a great-grandson: Peyton O’Dell; and a former spouse and dear friend: Beatrice Bearfield Brown.
He attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Brown retired from Nuclear Fuel after 33 years of service. He was also a farmer.
Survivors include a son: Roger Brown, Chuckey; three daughters: Connie Sinks Treadway, Janet Randall and Kaye Constable, all of Chuckey; grandchildren: Tom Sinks, Shannon O’Dell, Matthew Randall, Joey Randall, Travis Constable, Jessica Brown, Dakota Constable and Trisha Fillers; great-grandchildren: John Sinks, Alexis Brown, Skyli Randall, Lakelyn Randall, Gage Randall and Easton Jace Constable; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Michael S. Lacy and the Rev. Richard Mullan officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. prior to service.
Interment services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
