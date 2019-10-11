Pajan Elizabeth Cox-Wilhoit, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Is survived by her very beloved husband of 32 years: Victor Wilhoit; “Daddy”: Max L. Cox; stepmother: Janet Malone Cox; a sister: Lisa V. Cox; a niece/godchild: Elizabeth Shea Street; a nephew/godchild: Max Street; an aunt: Geraldine Cox Miles, of Knoxville; first cousins: Pamela Miles Sherrod, of Knoxville, Patricia Miles Shope, of Seymour, Elaine Miles Reid, of Nashville, and Sandra Cox, of Greeneville; best friend: Joyce Purgason Lamb; and special friends: Alfreda Bible Dixon and Ian Bible.
Mrs. Wilhoit was a graduate of West Greene High School, East Tennessee State University and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Law. She served for 28 years as a Child Support Magistrate for the 3rd Judicial District for the State of Tennessee.
Before her health began deteriorating, Mrs. Wilhoit served on the boards of The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and Greeneville Exchange Club. She was an active supporter of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Rural Resources, The Lost State Writers’ Conference and the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. She and her husband, Victor, were founding members of the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Mrs. Wilhoit was a Christian, and a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Her family noted that in her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, cooking and entertaining with her husband; she also enjoyed gardening, painting, sketching and singing. She enjoyed identifying wildflowers, embroidery, cross stitch and needlepoint, taught to her by her grandmother. She lovingly designed and crafted her niece and nephew’s Halloween costumes each year and instilled in them a love of literature and reading. She remained an avid reader and joyful collector of World War II memorabilia.
Mrs. Wilhoit loved “all creatures, great and small” but especially those whom she and her husband had cared for over the years, after forming with them a pet and caregiver relationship based on trust.
Mrs. Wilhoit was preceded in death by her mother: Joann Elizabeth Cox; and her grandparents: J.M. and Mina Elizabeth Baughard.
Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church with a reception following in the Parish Hall. Mrs. Wilhoit’s remains will be cremated.
Grateful appreciation was expressed by the family to Michael Hartsell, M.D., Mandeep Bakshi, M.D. and A.K. Sen, M.D., and the entire nursing staff of the Intensive Care Unit, 4th Floor, Ballad Community Hospital East, for their tireless devotion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Outreach Committee or to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.