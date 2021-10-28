Pam Darnell, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and D&S Community Services.
Pam was affectionately known to many “Mimi” or “Aunt PP”.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Samantha Darnell; her parents: Doyle “Bud” and Lennis Shipley; brothers: Ronnie and Michael Shipley; and her her grandparents.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Misty and Jeremiah Taylor; one son: Daniel Darnell; grandsons: Josh and Brayden Prokop; two sisters: Debbie Fann and Regina Kimery; two brothers: Chris and Lynn Shipley; a former son-in-law: Joe Prokop; her best friend and her husband: Velma and Mike Gregg; nephews: Clayton and Jennifer Fann, Dakota and Brenda Steele, and Robert Kimery; great-nieces and great-nephews: Katelynn, Hunter, Colton, Brooklynn, Chloe and Aubree; special little friends: Blakely Collins, Seth, Sawyer and Silas Wilhoit; and her fur babies: Isabel, Ethel, Trixie and Chloe.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.