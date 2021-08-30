JONESBOROUGH — Pam Metcalf, 54, Mosheim, passed away Thursday at her residence.
Mrs. Metcalf was born in Dekalb, Illinois, and was a daughter of the late Woody and Judy Carter Gentry. She was also preceded in death by a stepfather: Jay Dalton; and her mother-in-law: Gereline Metcalf.
Survivors include her husband: Terry Metcalf; a son: Travis Metcalf (Olivia Combs); a daughter: Taylor Metcalf; her dog: Hoss Conway; grand-dogs: Booger and BoBo; special friends: Harold and Judy Cutshall; a stepdaughter: Ashley Rayon; a stepson: Dustin Ray Shelton; brothers: Steve Gentry and David Gentry; a sister-in-law: Sherry Gentry; a cousin: Tara Covington; and a father-in-law: Henry Metcalf.
Private services will be conducted.
Condolences may be sent to the Metcalf family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangments.