Pamela Ida Carter, 63, of Greeneville, died Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Carter was a homemaker and a loving Mother, Nana, Sister and Aunt who loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by one daughter: Scarlett Carter and her fiancé, Michael Warren; one son: Jesse Bowman and his fiancée, Jennie Lane; four grandchildren: Layla Warren, Catalina Warren, Gracie Bowman and Lane Bolton; a sister: Patty and Mark Good; three brothers: Earl and Ruth Yeager, James and Betty Yeager, and Doug and Margie Yeager; a special niece: Kyeli Good; and several other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her first husband: Jesse Kyle Bowman; her second husband: Hobert Lee Carter, Jr.; an infant son: James Earl Bowman; her father: Earl Francis Yeager; her mother and stepfather: Grace and Joe Cogdill; and her grandparents: James and Ida Nicewonger.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in Harris Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Good, Mark Good, Tony Silvers, Lane Bolton, Cecil Carter and Logan Carter.