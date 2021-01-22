Pamela Marie Bauer Hardin, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was graduate of Hollywood Christian School in Hollywood, Florida, and received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
Mrs. Hardin was employed by Comcare as an accountant.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Greeneville.
Survivors include one daughter: Shannon Barger; one son: Barry Hardin; four grandchildren: Kierra Barger, Zoe Barger, Kai Allen and Christopher Hardin; her parents: Russ and Carol Bauer; a sister: Katrina Gifford (the late Rowdy), Linda (Susan) Smith and Kimberly (Rick) Shults; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Rodney Bauer; and a niece: Caitlynn Aiello.
A memorial service will be Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at the family farm.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.