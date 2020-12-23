Pansy T. Cutshall, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Lord’s Tabernacle and served as vice-president of the ladies aid for several years. She also enjoyed playing the piano at church.
Pansy retired from Magnavox/Philips Consumer Electronics.
Pansy is survived by sons and daughter-in-law: Rickey Willett, and Michael and Sharon Willett; daughters and son-in-law: Becky Ricker, and Lisa and Billy Lane; a stepdaughter and her husband: Karen and Preston Large; grandchildren: Jared and Emma Ricker, Teddy, Greg, Nick, Amanda, Jessica, Devon, Derek, Kayla and Matthew Willett, Laura Rowe, Amy Mullins, Stephanie Southerland, Brenda McGhee, Billy Lane, Dillan Boyd, Eric and Daniel Large, Kimberly Hinson and John Jones Jr.; her great-grandchildren; and special friends: Robin Shepherd, Dr. Margeaux Clements and Zelma Morrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward Cutshall: a daughter: Amy Willett; a son: Danny Willett; her mother: Beulah Taylor; brothers: Harry Gene, Jimmy and Jerry Taylor; and a sister: Brenda Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sonny Beaver and the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery at Sunnyside.
Her grandsons will be pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.