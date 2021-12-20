Parker L. McGaha, 55, of Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, passed away Friday at his residence.
He worked at Superior Metals.
He was of the Baptist faith.
The family states he loved his family with all of his heart.
Parker is survived by his wife: Karen McGaha; three daughters and sons-in-law: Cassey (Bradley) Laws, Shannon (Marshall) Haren and Sabrena (Dustin) Landers; nine grandchildren: Haley Dean, Adia Haren, Damon Haren, Hayden Loyd, Kellen Grinstead, Chance Loyd, Lillyana Hamlin, Justus Hamlin and Layten Hamlin; two step grandchildren: Kate and Grace Laws; nephews: Issac Parks, Jacob Parks and Samuel Tullock; his mother-in-law: Jeannine Parks; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles (Teresa) Parks and Doug (Tina) Parks; a special friend: Larry Laughlin; and his family in Newport.
He was preceded in death by his father: Burt McGaha; his father-in-law: Carroll Parks; and a great-niece: Autumn Hickman.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele officiating.
The graveside will follow in Hale Cemetery in Houston Valley.
Pallbearers will include Marshall Haren, Dustin Landers, Jacob Parks, Cassey Laws, Shannon Haren, Sabrena Landers and Samuel Tullock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Issac Parks and Bradley Laws.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.