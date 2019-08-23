Pat Smelcer, 67, of Cecil Davis Road, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East Campus.
She was owner and operator of Sugar and Spice Child Care Center for 17 years, where she took special pride in caring for each and every child.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years: David Smelcer; one daughter: Lisa Gosnell and her husband, Glenn, of Greeneville; granddaughters: Amber Gosnell and fiancé, Randy Duncan, of Chuckey, and Autumn Cisneros and her husband, Cristhian, of Tijuana, Mexico; grandsons: Colton Gosnell and Holdon Gosnell, of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Teegan Duncan and Zeppelin Duncan, of Chuckey; two sisters: Linda Manis and Barbara Bible, of Greeneville; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Johnny Cutshall, and Jim Cutshall and his wife, Jennifer, of Greeneville; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father: James “Bud” Cutshall and Betty Cutshall; and a daughter: Dawn Smelcer.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
