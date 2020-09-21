Patricia A. Tipton (Died: Sept. 18, 2020) Sep 21, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia A. Tipton, 75, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now CDC Order Halts Tenant Evictions Rest Of 2020 Hensley And Weems To Wed Woman Injured In Wreck Sheila Looney Cornwell (Died: Sept. 13, 2020) Cheryl 'Chee' Shelton (Died: Sept. 10, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.