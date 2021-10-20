Patricia Ann Hamilton, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Oct. 2 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was survived by a daughter: Charlotte Jones; three sisters: Olivia P. Miller of Buffalo, N.Y., Jessie Lou Noel, of California, and Celestina P. Johnson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several family members in Greeneville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Henry Hamilton; father: John Henry Price; mother: Frances Fields Price; brothers: Joseph Henry Price and Depowlers Villour Price; sister: Sarah Francine Price.
The graveside service will be Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jonathan Jones officiating.