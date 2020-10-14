Patricia C. “Susie Riddle” Adams-Lamb, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at her home.
Susie enjoyed life, she loved God, spending time with her family, friends and her beloved dog, Rascal.
Survivors include two daughters: Sheila and Jackie Shelton, and Peggy Self, all of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Christa Shelton, Megan and Daniel Oates, and Jennifer Cooper; three great-grandchildren: Mandy Cooper, Aubrey Shelton and Brandt Cooper; one sister: Betty Jean Hensley; and one brother: Henry Riddle, both of Chuckey; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special niece and her husband: Nancy and Mark Nelson; and a special friend: Donna Sexton.
Susie was a daughter of the late Briscoe and Zella Riddle. She was preceded in death by a brother: George Elgen Riddle; and an infant sister: Patricia Gail Riddle.
The daughters expressed a thank you to Dr. Ken Nickle and his staff for the years of caring for their mother, and to McFarland Medical.
At Susie’s request, she will be cremated and no services will be held.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is serving the family.