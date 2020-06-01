MORRISTOWN — Patricia “Diane” Emde, 76, of Mohawk, died peacefully Sunday morning at her home after 15 years of gracefully enduring ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and is now resting in the grave until Jesus returns.
Those close to Diane knew her as an intensely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and was so thankful to God for all His many blessings throughout her life and was always grateful for His loving care.
She was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church and volunteered at their Community Service Center until she didn’t have the strength.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Mark Emde of the home; a daughter: Lucinda Lang and her husband, Dr. Todd Lang, of North Port, Florida; a son: Dr. Brad Emde and his wife, Angela Emde; four grandchildren: Julia Lang, Katie-Jane Emde, Ellie Rose Emde and Emmie Grace Emde; two sisters-in-law and their husbands: Gail and Merritt MacLafferty of Collegedale, and Jeanne and Dr. Steve Enders of Olympia, Washington; a brother-in-law and his wife: Tom and Karen Emde, of Apopka, Flordia; and several loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Leone Drew of Mt. Dora, Florida; a sister: Sharon Drew of Flint, Michigan; a brother-in-law: David Emde of Winter Garden, Florida; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be June 20 at 4 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: the high school mission trip fund at Greeneville Adventist Academy (checks should be made out to: “GAA” with “high school mission trip” on the memo line), 305 Takoma Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743; or the Greeneville SDA Church Community Services Center (checks should be made out to: “Greeneville SDA Church” with “CSC” on the memo line), 710 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, TN 37743.
