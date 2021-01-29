Patricia Elaine Ryan Jaynes, 67, of Greeneville, was born March 21, 1953, in Mountain Grove, Missouri. She went to be with the Lord peacefully Tuesday.
Elaine graduated from Northeast Louisiana University (now known as University of Louisiana, Monroe) with a Masters in Education. At Northeast, she met and married Jim R. Jaynes Jr. of Greeneville.
Making their home in Greeneville, she began a career at Mosheim Elementary School teaching kindergarten for the next 40 plus years. Elaine left a long-lasting impression on her students and colleagues. She was not only devoted to her kindergarten students but to the entire student body. Her support and love for the school was recognized by all and was displayed as she served and attended sporting events, never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand, and touched the lives of students, their families, and colleagues. Elaine was head of the school’s social committee, planning various parties and important events, attended and loved PTA meetings and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. In recognition of her hard work, thoughtfulness and caring, the school dedicated the 2015-16 Yearbook to Elaine. In 2018, the school declared Mrs. Jaynes to be “The Heart of Mosheim!”
Elaine was an active member of the First Christian Church of Greeneville. She taught the four and five year-old Sunday school, served as Sunday School Superintendent, taught and directed Vacation Bible School, and was an active member of Ruth Circle. She and Jim often opened their home whenever they had the opportunity for small group Bible studies, youth group fellowships, any good excuse to spread joy! She coordinated the annual Easter egg hunt and organized a room-to-room walk through telling the Easter story.
Known for her smile, huge heart, her organizational skills and her hospitality, Elaine worked tirelessly to orchestrate activities from church luncheons to kindergarten graduations and always implemented them well. She never missed an opportunity to love on, serve, or minister to others… She did it all and always in a big way! She will be remembered for her smile, her encouraging words, amazing personality and the multitude of activities she led and was a part of. Just to name a few, these included Bingo with the Appalachian Christian Village residents, working concessions for Mosheim School, and ushering at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The energy and love Elaine put into her work and church were matched by her devotion to her family. She was a loyal wife, loving mother and a superstar “Gi-Gi” to her grandchildren.
In recent years, Elaine fiercely fought a good fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and never gave up. Even as this disease progressed, Elaine maintained her strong Christian faith, never complained, and inspired everyone around her to find joy in each moment of life. She led the charge to bring recognition to this disease, leading Team Elaine to raise thousands of dollars to continue research to defeat ALS. Elaine and her family are forever grateful for the overwhelming support from the Mosheim family, her church, and family and friends in this battle with ALS.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents: Herschel and Meredith Ryan of Monroe, Louisiana; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jim and Carolyn Jaynes of Greeneville.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years: James R. Jaynes Jr.; a daughter: Emily (Billy) Quinn of Memphis; a son: Trey Jaynes of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren: Madeline and William Quinn; a brother: Herschel O. (Debra) Ryan Jr. of Monroe; a sister: Marilyn R. (Cecil) Lipscomb of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews; many other cherished family and friends that will always remember her lasting legacy.
Elaine Jaynes had a life well lived.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A celebration of life service for Elaine will follow at 3 p.m. in the Doughty Stevens Chapel with Minister Scott Wakefield officiating. The family asked that facial coverings and social distancing be observed. The celebration of life will be live streamed on Elaine’s obituary page at doughty-stevens.com and Doughty-Stevens Facebook page.
The committal service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Lipscomb, Kevin Payne, Billy Quinn, Bill Richards, Jeffery Ryan, Michael Ryan, Ricky Shelton and Chuck Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Elaine Jaynes to Team Gleason or The ALS association, Tennessee Chapter.