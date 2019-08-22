Patricia Eliene Horton, 57, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday.
She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida at Tampa, and, while there, she was on both the dean’s list and president’s list during her years in college. She was the author of: “Untold Stories,” “Rocket Adventures,” “Finding His Way Home,” and several other books.
She is survived by her parents: Kenneth and Inge Horton, of Greeneville; one sister: JoAnne Horton White, of Oliver Springs; one brother: Edward Horton and his wife, Jackie, of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews including: Chad Waddell and his wife, Lindsay, of Knoxville, Eric White and his wife, Katelyn, of Maryville, Victoria Hedrick and her husband, Chase, of Tacoma, Washington, Rodney Spillman and his wife, Christie, of Greeneville, and D.J. Morrison and his wife, Sara, of Morristown; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Samatha Spillman, Morgan Spillman, Madison Spillman, Zoey Waddell, Desmond Waddell, Alexis Spillman, Kinsley Spillman (Hicks), Zach Gunter, Will Morrison and Sophie Morrison.
She was preceded in death by an uncle: Coy Horton; an aunt: Alma Ruth Horton; and cousins: Carson (Jr.) Horton and Charity Horton.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church in Greeneville. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Edward Horton and the Rev. Jeremy Arnall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jammie Britton Shipley, founder of the Cats in the Cradle, at New Life Sanctuary, P.O. Box 463, Mosheim, TN 37818.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.