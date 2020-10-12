Patricia Gail Jenkins Stroud, 70, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday at her home.
Survivors include four daughters: Debbie Gladwell, Angie (David) Kirk, Tonya Stroud (David Haston) and Tosha Stroud; grandchildren: Shae Kirk (Scott Brooks), Dylan Kirk, Kylie Kirk, Brittany Taylor, Emily Taylor (Brock Shelton), Dalton Stroud, Tanner, Abigail, Carson and Piper Haston, Katie Hale and Colby Seymore; four sisters: Lynda (Reese) Ramsey, Doris Potter, Lois Bowman and JoAnn Glass; a multitude of nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles: Lonella Williams, Judy (Jim) McDonald and Charles Overton; and her special furbabies: Skeeter and Wiennie.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Stroud in 2009; a son: Ricky Allen White Jr.; grandchildren: Joshua Tolliver and Chelsie Tolliver; her parents: Kenneth and Patricia Overton Jenkins; an infant sister: Kathy Jenkins; brothers-in-law: Dale Bowman, Ivan Potter and Terry Glass; and a niece: Patty Potter Solomon.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Kirk, Grayson Potter, Scott Brooks, Brock Shelton, Braxton Potter and Brent Potter.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Caris Hospice staff, especially Zonya Cureton and Janet Varney, and Brooke Ripley with Silver Angels.