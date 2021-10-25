Patricia Hatley McAmis, 70, of Greeneville died Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center after several years of illness.
Patricia was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
She had a love for music, especially the piano. She played for several churches in the area and for their Bible schools.
Mrs. McAmis is survived by her two sons: Christopher and Christa McAmis of Johnson City, and her caregiver, Michael McAmis, of the home; five grandchildren: Holly Hensley, John McAmis , Landon McAmis, Dillen McAmis, and Christopher Brooks, all of Johnson City; three great-grandchildren: Julian and Addie Mae Hensley, and Remedy Brooks, all of Johnson City; her mother: Betty Hatley; a sister: Lisa Kellough; a niece: Stacie Cutshaw of North Carolina; and her very best friends: Debbie and Terry Tench.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John Robert McAmis; and her father: Fred Hatley.
The McAmis family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Bill Rimmer will officiate.
Interment will follow at Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Evan Malone, Mark Profitt, Zack Profitt, Randel McAmis, Luke Reynolds and Micah Keffer.
Condolences may be sent to the McAmis family at www.doughty-stevens.com.