Patricia Marie Lindemann, 66, of Bulls Gap, passed away June 25.
On June 12, 1956, Patricia Lindemann and twin brother, Daniel, were born to Catherine and John Lindemann in DeKalb, Illinois. One of five children, they relocated to New Berlin, Wisconsin. Her wild and free spirit would later take her to Florida, where she worked as a clock maker at Disney World.
With the strength of a Lion and as gentle as a blue bird she raised her only daughter, Nicole Knight. As a single parent, she worked three jobs (later retiring from Northern Illinois University) and going to school full time, earning many degrees, majoring in her passion for art. She was awarded first place in an art competition held at the Egyptian Theater in DeKalb.
With her contagious laughter, she and her beloved sister (Karen Lindemann) “Aunt Bugs” would load her favorite nephew, little Kyle Knight Jr., and her daughter in the front seat, with many other nieces and nephews and neighborhood kids in the back, turn Culture Club up as loud as it would go and they were off to their next big adventure; making sure to teach them the beauty of life, nature and love of animals.
In 1996, she moved to New Mexico, where she met and married Larry Casados. In 2011, she relocated to Bulls Gap, to finish out her days in the comfort of the country and her beloved animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Larry Casados; two grandchildren; a sister: Karen Lindemann on Feb. 22, 2018; and a brother: David Lindemann.
Survivors include one daughter: Nicole Knight; “second daughter”: Alysha Jackson; a brother: Danny Lindemann; and a sister: Becky Knight.
She will be sadly missed and lives on in many.
The family expressed a special thank you to Angie Knight and Patti Templeton for looking after Ms. Lindemann. Special thanks and lots of love sent to Jimmy Dixon of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for paying for funeral expenses.
There will be no formal service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.