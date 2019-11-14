Patricia Muhlhahn Bakersky Garrett, passed away Wednesday with her children by her side at the John M. Reed Center in Limestone.
Pat was born Aug. 17, 1939, at Hackensack Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Joseph and Mary Flynn.
She graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1957 where she was the head drum majorette.
Pat married Lieutenant William Muhlhahn in April 1958 in Bergen County, New Jersey. Bill and Patricia had three beautiful children, William, Daniel and Donna. After the couple divorced, she worked hard as a single mother in the early 1960s. Patty 7, as she was known to her co-workers at the International House of Pancakes, met a young lady, Betty, that would later set her up on a blind date with Raymond Bakersky. Mr. Bakersky invited Pat and her three small children on their first date, and it was at that moment that she knew he was the one. Raymond and Patricia married on July 5, 1969, in a double wedding with the grooms widowed father, Peter, and his second wife, Eunice, in Pennsylvania. The wedding reception lasted for three days. The couple went on to have one daughter, Lynn, after seven years of marriage. Raymond and Patricia lived in New Jersey until relocating to Greeneville in June of 1986.
Pat was a caregiver, both personally and professionally. She was at her best when caring for others. She was a medical assistant and had dreams of becoming a nurse. Pat always put her family first and decided to forego her degree but continued to care for others in every way that she could.
Raymond Bakersky died in 2001 and after many years as a widow she met and married Leslie Garrett of Columbia, South Carolina. The couple traveled and enjoyed life until he was diagnosed with Alzheimers and later passed away in 2015.
She was involved in various civic and community groups but especially loved her service with friends in the Ladies Beacon Light Sunday School class at Trinity United Methodist Church. Pat was of the Methodist Faith and attended both Trinity UMC, as well as Asbury United Methodist Church as long as her health allowed.
Unfortunately, Pat was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2015. She found her new home at Brookdale Senior Living of Greeneville and she considered the staff there her family and they meant the world to Pat. Particularly, Mr. Shane Jones who made her smile each and every day as well as many other staff members at Brookdale.
Even throughout the progression of this horrible disease she led Bible studies with the residents and was often found sitting with patients and helping to take care of their needs. Once Patricia progressed in this disease, she moved to the Memory Care Unit at the John Reed Center in Limestone where she met and loved an amazing staff that carried her until her final days.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Mary Flynn; her late husband’s: William Muhlhahn, Raymond Bakersky and Leslie Garrett; a daughter: Donna Muhlhahn; and a grandson: Cameron Homuth.
Pat is survived by sons: Bill Muhlhahn and his wife, Kema Muhlhahn, and Dan and Connie Muhlhahn; a daughter: Lynn Broyles and her husband, Andy; grandchildren: Lauren Homuth, Tiffany and Michael Barnes, Daniel and Michelle Muhlhahn, Lindsey and Bryan Susong, Chelsea and Matt Scoffone, Wesley King, Ben Lamb, Jake Broyles, Lana Broyles, Ella Broyles and Cole Broyles; her great-grandchildren: Aidan Bender, Jameson Barnes, and Kruze and Kix Cutshaw; and many very special nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with her longtime friend, the Rev. Jeannie Higgins officiating.
Burial will follow at the Andrew Johnson Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside Raymond Bakersky.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her loving family, her friends at both Brookdale and the John M. Reed Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Alzheimer’s Association, John M. Reed Center, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family of Patricia expressed their sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Brookdale Assisted Living and the John M. Reed Center. The love and care that she received will not be forgotten. As well as the hospice team at Caris Hospice.
