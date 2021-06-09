Patricia Norton Baughard, 68, of Mosheim, passed away Monday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She graduated from South Greene High School, where she played basketball and was Homecoming Queen. She played softball for several teams and was an accomplished player.
She became a Christian at the age of 18 and never wavered in her faith throughout many physical difficulties in her adult life. She was a member of Mosheim Missionary Baptist Church.
Trish’s greatest love was her family and her church family. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and helping others.
She was a retired caregiver.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years: Reece Baughard; one daughter: Hannah Baughard; two grandchildren: Faith Baughard and Madison Fillers; her mother-in-law: Willie Baughard; an aunt: Rosa Lee (John) Lingo; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son: Tyler Baughard; her mother: Gladys Marie Norton; her father: Rassie Norton; a brother: Jerry Norton; an infant sister: Janice Norton; and her father-in-law: Oral Baughard.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Andy Barnes, Mr. Larry Bible and the Rev. Dennis Alder officiating.
Committal services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery. Those who wish to travel in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Brown, Henry Schuttler, Eddie Owens, Carroll Blazer, Mark Bowles, Bruce Davenport, Paul Livingston and Mark Greenlee.